Vegetable exports record increase of 4.02% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD: Vegetable exports during the first eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 4.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, vegetables worth US $ 295,903 were exported as compared to a worth of $ 284,462 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of fruits increased by 1.61 per cent as fruits worth US $ 404,514 were exported as compared to exports worth $ 398,110 in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, spices increased by 0.94 per cent with an amount worth $ 82,693 were exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $ 81,925 in the same period of last year.

During the period under view, the exports of all other food items increased by 8.88 per cent registering exports of $ 512,788 as compared to the exports of $ 470,946 in the same period of last year.