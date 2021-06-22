Sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman granted interim bail

LAHORE: The three sons of the seminary teacher Mufti Azizur Rehman have been granted interim bail by the session court on Tuesday.

The bail was granted against the bond of Rs. 100,000 each to the three sons.

The Punjab police announced the arrest of the suspect involved in the case of sexual assault of a teenager. The sons were arrested for blackmailing the boy and threatening to kill him.

The Mufti on Monday confessed to his crimes on Monday, that he sexually assaulted the student, though he was unaware that the boy was making a video of the act.

The boy stated in the FIR that he had already complained about the issue of harassment to the administration, but due to the Mufti’s old age, they were convinced that this was a hit to his reputation.

The boy made the video to prove his innocence.

“I released a video clarifying my position as I do not want to leave the seminary,”