NCOC to increase the gap in Chinese doses by six weeks

The two-dose Chinese vaccines have been revised by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), increasing the gap between the doses by six weeks.

The vaccines SinoVac and Sinopharm are two-dose vaccines which were initially given a four week gap between them. This gap has now been increased to six weeks.

According to sources, Special assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said that an ample amount of Sinovac doses are available in the country, with more coming.

The source also revealed that the gap between the doses is due to the shortage of the vaccine.

“that instead of decreasing efficacy, a delayed second dose could provide immunity.”

“The delayed second dose gives a better immune response in general. China has successfully experienced that,”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the doses of Sinopharm and SinoVac should be given 3-4 weeks apart.

“If the administration of the second dose is delayed beyond 4 weeks, it should be given at the earliest possible opportunity.”

The country faced a shortage of vaccination in the last week, leading to a country wide recession of the doses. A fresh shipment of 1.5 million doses of Sinovac arrived on Sunday

Multiple agreements have been signed with different companies for the supply of the vaccine dosage.

13 million doses will be supplied by Pfizer by the end of July 2021.

Pakistan is also to receive 10 million doses of Sputnik V by Russia. The shipment will arrive by the end of June or in the first week of July.