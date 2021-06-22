Lok Virsa reference against Robina Khalid adjourned till July 7

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till July 7, on Lok Virsa corruption reference against Senator Robina Khalid and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the above matter. At the outset of hearing, the judge continued recording the statement of prosecution witness Khalid Islam. The court instructed the accused to also appear at the next hearing and adjourned the case. The reference had alleged the accused has caused a loss worth Rs30.13 million to exchequer through corruption in the funds of Lok Virsa.