Qaimkhani’s indictment postponed till June 29

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday instructed the prosecution to share the copies of extra documents with the lawyer of the accused Liaqat Qaimkhani in corruption reference submitted by NAB.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former director general Parks Karachi Liaqat Qaimkhani.

After ordering to share the documents with the defence side, the court said that the indictment of the accused would be done on the next date of hearing. The hearing of the case was adjourned till June 29.

It may be mentioned here that Qaimkhani’s lawyer had raised objections over some documents shared by the prosecution.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir extended the remand of accused Ghulam Sarwar in fake bank accounts case till June 30. The NAB official produced the accused before the judge after ending of his physical remand period and requested the court to grant more remand of the accused for further investigation. The accused was arrested in Sindh tractor scheme corruption reference worth Rs 793 millions.