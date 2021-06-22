FATF meeting to decide Pakistan’s grey list status begins today

A five-day virtual meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will get underway Monday to decide whether Pakistan’s name will be removed from the grey list or not. Quoting sources, the channel reported that the task force will announce its decisions on June 25th. Furthermore, they said, FATF would review ICRJ’s recommendations on the report submitted by Pakistan in which the country had informed the international community what steps it had taken to get its name deleted from the grey list, and that it (FATF) would give its decision based on these recommendations. Sources in the government said that Pakistan is hoping for a positive outcome of the task force’s meeting since it has informed it that it has done legislation to stop financial aid to the terrorists and money laundering.

They have further disclosed that the country has either completely or partially fulfilled the conditions set by the FATF. Sources informed that Pakistan had fulfilled just one condition of the task force in January 2019, while in October 2020 it had completely fulfilled 21 conditions while there was a partial implementation on the remaining six.