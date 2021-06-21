Tourist activities resume in Malam Jabba

SWAT: Tourism activities have resumed in Swat’s beautiful valley Malam Jabba after a period of two months. Tourists are enjoying all the activities including the chairlift and zip line.

Malam Jabba’s skiing and chairlift resorts were closed for two months due to the coronavirus and local conflict.

Located at an altitude of 9,200 feet above sea level, Malam Jabba is the beautiful valley of Swat, where all tourist activities were suspended due to the coronavirus and territorial disputes, but now that conditions have improved, Malam Jabba has reopened for tourists.

Chairlift, zip line, and all other activities have been started. Tourists have also come to the valley and are enjoying the beautiful scenery and beautiful weather.

Speaking to the media, GM Pir Waris Shah of Ski Resort said that Malam Jabba Valley remained closed for two months due to which tourists faced a lot of difficulties but now Malam Jabba has returned to normalcy and we are inviting tourists to come here.

Tourists from Afghanistan and other parts of the country expressed happiness over the revival of tourism activities in Malam Jabba and said that Malam Jabba is truly a paradise where they have found peace of mind.

Omar Khan, a tourist from Kabul, told Daily Times that he had heard a lot about Malam Jabba and after coming here, it looks like he is really in Switzerland.

Kiran, a tourist from Karachi, said that Malam Jabba is a really beautiful place and it was a relief to come here.

“We had a lot of fun on the chairlift and zip line here”. She added

After the resumption of tourism activities in Malam Jabba, tourists from all over the country have flocked here.