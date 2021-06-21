Fazl announces big PDM rally in Karachi on July 29

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has castigated the incompetent people who are sitting in Parliament and disgracing the sanctity of the house lamenting that the tradition of melee has even reached the floors of Balochistan Assembly.

The Maulana vowed to launch a struggle to put the country back on the path to the constitution. He termed the option of indulging in parlays with the government worthless. He announced to take out a big rally against the government in Karachi on July 29. He said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had suggested for All Parties Conference for the electoral reforms.

Maulana Fazl was holding a presser on Sunday in Peshawar. He said the new generation was being misled through proper planning. About Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said that the movement was stuck to its point of view. He said on July 4, the PDM would hold a big rally in Swat. He lamented that incompetent people were sitting in Parliament.

“It’s a disgrace to the august house,” he added. He said that the continuation of fracas had touched down the isles of the Balochistan Assembly.

When asked about Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid’s offer for dialogue, the Maulana retorted that if the offer came from capable and accomplished people, then he could consider it.

On Afghanistan, the JUI (F) chief said, ‘We want an effective role of Pakistan in Afghanistan.’ He said that people in FATA were passing through a difficult time.