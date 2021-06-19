Three students killed, six injured in Hunza



Three students were killed and six others injured in a car accident in Hunza. The students were shifted to Aga Khan Health Center, Gilgit. The accident took place near Gojal Morokhon.

According to the details, the vehicle which was slowing down from Jamalabad met with an accident near Morokhon on Friday morning. The vehicle was carrying students of high school and DJ school who were going to Sost. The vehicle was suddenly damaged due to technical fault. It staggered uncontrollably and crashed.

As soon as the accident was reported, the personnel of Gilgit-Baltistan Emergency Services Rescue 1122 Hunza reached the spot on time and gave first aid to the injured and shifted them to Civil Hospital Gilmit from where they were shifted to DHQ Hospital Hunza and later to Aga Khan Health Gilgit.

Sadly, three students succumbed to their injuries while five others were injured. The deceased include Shakir son of Sadruddin, Syed Anwar son of Syed Karim and Shaab Ali son of Ijaz. While Muhammad Fida son of Haji Karim, Syed Ahmed son of Ali Ahmad Jan and Faiz Karim son of Faiz Ahmed were injured in the accident. The students who were involved in the accident were said to be from Jamalabad and Morokhon Gojal.

Expressing grief over the death of scholars, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the school van accident at Gojal Hunza. He directed the health department and other agencies to provide timely treatment to the injured and take steps to send the bodies of the deceased children to their families. The Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high position in Paradise and grant patience to the bereaved.