Govt to introduce new tourist destinations in Gilgit Baltistan

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar expressed the federal government was planning to introduce new tourist points in Gilgit Baltistan to promote Tourism. He said this while talking to Chief Minister Gilgit Muhammad Khalid Khursheed who called on him in Islamabad. Khalid Khursheed thanked Asad Umar for cooperating with GB Government and announcing historic comprehensive development package. Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a five-year Rs370 billion uplift package for the scenic region of Gilgit Baltistan.













