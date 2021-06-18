Sonam Kapoor stuns in white dress

Sonam Kapoor took the streets of London wearing a beautiful all white outfit. The actor is known for her impeccable taste and fashion sense.

She is currently in London living with her husband Anand Ahuja, and while taking advantage of the corona lockdowns coming to an ease, she stepped outside for a date night.

The actor paired her dress with gold heels from Aquazzura along with a Gabriella Hearst bag. With her hair in a sleek bun and her minimum makeup.

She took social media to flaunt her dress saying

“You do not just wake up and become a butterfly… Growth is a process. – Rupi Kaur

All smiles on a date night”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)