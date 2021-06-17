Brooklyn Beckham lands cover of Vogue Hong Kong

Former Spice Girl and fashion icon Victoria Beckham took social media on Thursday to congratulate her son Brooklyn Beckham on landing a Vogue cover.

Brooklyn Beckham had the opportunity to grace Vogue HongKong’s cover with a mirror selfie.

The proud mother shared his video on her instragram and said

“”Congratulations @brooklynbeckham on landing you #VogueManHongKong digital cover!”

Brooklyn Beckham is the first digital star for Vogue HongKong.

The twenty-two year old son of footballer David Beckham has been in the public eye since birth.

Vogue HongKong wrote

“#BrooklynBeckham is #VogueManHongKong’s first ever digital cover star! The 22-year-old has been in the public eye since birth – but what do you not know about #Brooklyn? The aspiring photographer shares what inspires and influences his work in an exclusive interview”.

The magazine also features an exclusive feature on his life, inspirations and influences.

