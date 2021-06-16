Pakistan records two weeks’ lowest positive cases amid decline in positivity ratio: NCOC

The country on Tuesday recorded the lowest number of positive cases reported in a day for the past two weeks of June; the national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 40,929 with 838 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,576 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-nine corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 56 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and three out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 59 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 17 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,611 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care with 15 patients brought into various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in the past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 2.39 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 20 percent, Lahore 24 percent, Bahawalpur 24 percent and Multan 40 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Abbottabad 33 percent, Gilgit 27 percent, Karachi 26 percent and Multan 28 percent.

Around 305 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 35,039 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 12,382 in Sindh, 9,246 in Punjab, 8,602 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,463 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 816 in Balochistan, 232 in GB, and 298 in AJK.

Around 880,316 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 943,027 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,791, Balochistan 26,275, GB 5,727, ICT 82,170, KP 136,205, Punjab 344,196 and Sindh 328,663.

About 21,782 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 5,256 have perished in Sindh among 13 of them who died in the hospitals on Monday. 10,548 in Punjab had died with 32 deaths occurring in the past 24 hours. 29 of them died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals.

4,234 in KP where ten of them died in hospitals on Monday, 773 in ICT among one of them perished in the hospital on Monday, 294 in Balochistan, 108 in GB and 569 in AJK among three of them in the hospitals succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday. A total of 13,892,289 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,855 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.