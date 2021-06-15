KP cabinet approves $1.4bn investment project in hydro power sector

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in chair on Tuesday approved an investment project worth $1.4 billion in hydro power sector and directed the Energy and Power Department to sign a letter of intent (LOI) with the interested Korean public sectors companies in this regard.

Briefing journalists about key decisions taken by the cabinet, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said that a proposal regarding serving of over 300 doctors in merged areas was approved.

The cabinet has also approved special performance based allowance for the staff of Independent Monitoring Unit of Education Department, Rs 500 million for raising of Endowment Fund for artists community and framing of rules and regulations for Shelter Homes besides representation to social welfare, zakat, Pakistan Baitul Mall Departments and philanthropists to make it more beneficial.

To provide low cost housing facilities, he said the cabinet approved amendments in Local Government Act under which category A, B,C and D housing societies would be established besides preparation of a mechanism for registration of existing housing societies.

Regional games reserve zone would be setup at Thal Hangu district on 829 acres to promote national and regional sports. 2,500 ex-Servicemen would continue to served, as employees of KP Government till achieved the age of superannuation, he added. The proposal regarding issuance of licenses of the prohibited arms have been differed and was referred back to Home Department to tackle it with concerned court.

A committee led by Provincial Minister Atif Khan was constituted to submit workable recommendations on issue of licenses of prohibited arms to curb it’s open exhibition, misuse and laws in this regards would be further tightened. The Higher Education Department has expressed willingness to give its 225 kanals land at Nowshera to PAF AIR University.

Rs1234 million grant for Bacha Khan Medical College has been approved besides including liver transplant treatment and surgeries in Ehsas Cards Plus program.