Pakistan keen to expand its existing bilateral military cooperation with Egypt: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, on Tuesday called on President of Egypt General Abdel Fattah Elsisi (R) and reiterated that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Egypt.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee is on an official visit to Egypt, called on the President of Egypt General Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi (R), according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The President of Egypt conveyed his feelings of high esteem for Pakistan Armed Forces and said that he valued brotherly relations between both the countries.

The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Matters of bilateral military cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meetings.

CJCSC also had separate meetings with the Minister of Defence & Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces and Chiefs of the Tri-Services General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki.

The CJCSC led the 2nd Round of Defence and Security Talks.

The CJCSC highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in countering violent extremism, regional stability, connectivity and its impact on the region and beyond.

CJCSC also shared Pakistan’s contributions and efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier upon arrival at the Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented the guard of honour by a contingent of Egyptian Armed Forces.