Commissioner Gujranwala pays rich tribute to armed forces for it services and implementation of Covid SOPs

Officers and jawans of Pakistan Army and Rangers have performed their duties with national spirit in the implementation of corona SOPs, and fighting hard against any crisis has been the hallmark of the army, said Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman, here on Friday.

The commissioner said that the whole nation paid rich tributes to the spirit and services of the Army for a national cause and security.

Addressing the participants of an informal meeting with Brigadier Ahmed, Lieutenant Colonel Khalid and other Army officers in his office, the Commissioner said that with the support of the army, there has been a marked improvement in the implementation of corona SOPs.

However, the people were still not fully aware of their national responsibility in this regard and they must be given maximum awareness regarding social distance, wearing masks and other security measures, he regretted.

All possible resources must be mobilized to ensure that the efforts of national institutions were successful and the spread of the virus was stopped,he added.

Talking on the occasion, Brigadier Ahmed and Lieutenant Colonel Khalid said that the Pakistan Army was always ready to serve the country and added that with the cooperation of civil society organizations, God willing, we would soon be able to stop the spread of corona and the situation would become normal in the coming days.

Meanwhile, under the vision of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, “Kisaan Card” registration programme was inaugurated in Gujranwala. In this regard a function was arranged in the agricultural department which was presided over by deputy director agriculture extension Javed Akhtar Pidyar, while a large number of farmers and representatives of Habib Bank participated.

During the event agriculture Javed Akhtar Pidyar said that through the “Kissan Card”, farmers can get fertilizers, seeds and agricultural poisons from registered dealers at a discounted price. To obtain a registered Kissan card, farmers should open an account with BBOs retailers after biometric verification.

Upon receipt of the message to get the Kissan card, the farmer can get the card from the local assistant director, deputy director of agriculture (extension) department. After activating the card, farmers will be able to withdraw money directly from ATMs to avail the Punjab government’s subsidy facility.