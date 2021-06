Over 400,000 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 6,413 more people and Health Care Worker were administered the corona vaccine at designated 34 vaccination centers yesterday, and till now, 405239 people have been vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed that 369145 general public and 36071 health workers were administered vaccines in which 309214 had first, and 59931 had second while 22866 and 13205 health workers had received a first and second dose.

He told that vaccination centers are working at Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Govt General Hospital G.M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Govt General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, Sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters HospitalJaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Govt General Hospital Chak 224 Rb, New building RHC Khurrianwala, New building THQ Sammundri, New building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital MadinavTown, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174 JB, Chak 134 JB, 229 Rb, 65 Gb, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC 400 Gb, RHC 153 Rb, RHC at 374 and 469 Gb.

He further informed that the center of sports complex Samanabad is 24/7 and rest are working 8 am to 8 pm except Friday.