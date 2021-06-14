15 deaths, 139 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus claimed 15 lives, while 139 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Monday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total death toll reached 10,516 while the total number of cases reached 344,065.

The P&SHD confirmed that 67 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Sheikhupura,3 in Nankana Sahib,3 in Rawalpindi,1 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Sialkot,26 in Faisalabad,1 in Chiniot,3 in Sargodha,18 in Multan,1 in Lodhran,5 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Rajanpur,2 in Rahimyar Khan,2 in Bahawalpur,1 in Pakpattan,2 in Sahiwal while the districts–Kasur, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Hafizabad,Jhang, Mianwali,Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah,Bahawalnagar, Okara,Narowal, Gujrat, Toba Tek Singh, Vehari, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh reported no new case of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,388,871 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 322,254 cases recovered so far. It has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 and contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

22 fatalities reported earlier

Coronavirus claimed 22 lives with 204 new cases being reported in Punjab a day earlier. The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 43,618 with 1,303 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,874 people recovered from the disease.