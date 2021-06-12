22 deaths, 204 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Coronavirus claimed another 22 lives with 204 new cases being reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of coronavirus has swelled to 343,703 while the death toll reached 10,457 while there were recoveries 321,422 in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 98 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 5 in Sheikhupura, 19 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Gujranwala, 6 in Sialkot, 10 in Faisalabad, 2 in Jhang, 2 in Sargodha,1 in Khoshab, 3 in Bhakkar, 22 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 2 in Khanewal, 2 in Muzaffargarh, 6 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 6 in Rahimyar Khan,12 in Bahawalpur, 2 Bahawalnagar, and 2 new cases in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 5,367,617 tests for COVID-19. It has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.