COVID-19 claims 47 lives, infects 1,303 more people

The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 43,618 with 1,303 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,874 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-seven corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 43 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 47 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 16 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,841 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in the past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 3.21 percent. It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 22 percent, Lahore 26 percent, Bahawalpur 24 percent and Multan 44 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gilgit 30 percent, Peshawar 27 percent, Karachi 28 percent and Multan 28 percent.

Around 343 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 40,483 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,245 in Sindh, 12,323 in Punjab, 9,757 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,413 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 877 in Balochistan, 407 in GB, and 461 in AJK.

Around 873,543 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 938,737 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,675, Balochistan 26,084, GB 5,682, ICT 82,001, KP 135,383, Punjab 343,499 and Sindh 326,413.

About 21,576 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,196 have perished in Sindh among 12 of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospitals on Thursday.

10,457 in Punjab had died with 21 deaths occurring in the past 24 hours. 18 of them died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals.

4,194 in KP where nine of them died in hospitals on Thursday, 769 in ICT among one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 292 in Balochistan among one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 108 in GB among one of them died in hospital on Thursday and 560 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 13,745,973 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,094 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.