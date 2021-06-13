Pakistan allows people from 26 countries to return home

Pakistan has allowed Pakistanis from Category C countries to enter the country. However, foreigners from the countries included in the list are required to obtain special travel permits. Following the instructions of the National Command and Operations Center, the Civil Aviation Authority has released a new Category C list.

According to the list released by Civil Aviation, the number of C-category countries has been reduced from 38 to 26, while Pakistanis from these countries have been allowed entry.

Earlier, the entry of passengers from 38 countries in Category C was completely banned. However, passengers were allowed to travel to Pakistan only with the special permission of the NCOC.

Following the guidelines, Pakistani travelers from Category C countries will be able to travel to Pakistan without a permit, while foreigners will have to obtain permission from the NCOC to enter Pakistan.

According to the guidelines of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, all passengers will have a rapid test on arrival.

The 26 countries included in the new Category C list include India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Iran, Indonesia, Iraq and South Africa.

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador are also on the C-category list.

Category C countries include the Maldives, Mexico, Namibia, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Tunisia.

Pakistan Civil Aviation has removed Mongolia, Kenya, Venezuela, Ukraine, Slovenia, Croatia, the Netherlands, Ethiopia, Poland, Cuba, and Thailand from the C-category list.

