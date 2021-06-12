Rs 600,000 interest-free loan for every household

Every household will be provided Rs 600,000 interest free business loan, besides the facility of Sehat Card and free technical training for one member

of every household, Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said while presenting the Federal Budget 2021-22. In his budget speech, the minister said each farming household will also be given Rs 2.5 lakh interest free loan and Rs 2 lakh interest free loans for purchasing tractor and machineries.

Low interest bearing housing loan up to Rs 2 million will be provided to the deserving people to enable them to construct their own houses. Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to change the course of history and interested to ensure trickledown effect for, 4-6 million low income households, from the next year, he added.

Meanwhile, the government is providing a subsidy of Rs 300,000 for low income household to enable them to own their house. For this purpose, an allocation of Rs33 billion was proposed in the budget. The government has set a target of constructing 5 million houses for the low income groups under the Naya Pakistan Housing programme.

The housing and construction package has spurred a flurry of economic activities in this sector and its allied industries. The government was taking the various steps to promote this programme.

The Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has been established for overall coordination of policy making and implementation. A package of tax incentives was especially designed for housing schemes under the initiative in addition 2021-22.