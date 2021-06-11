Aiman Khan announces launch of her own perfume

Pakistani actor Aiman Khan took to Instagram to announce that she will be launching her perfume soon.

In a black and white photo the Ghar Titli Ka Par actor can be seen posing with a perfume bottle.

She wrote, “Proudly announcing my very own fragrance, Aiman Khan by Kohasaa!!” followed by hearts and sparkles emoticons. Aiman also mentioned in her caption the way her fans can win her first perfume bottle.

The post got over 107 thousand likes and over a thousand people participated in the giveaway.

