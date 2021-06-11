Civil administrations to launch major development projects in Gujranwala, Gujrat & Sialkot

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman on Thursday said a long term planning to boost industrial, economic and trade activities in the Golden Triangle comprising Gujranwala, Gujarat and Sialkot is well underway.

The Commissioner said these developments will be planned in line with the vision and instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar,

The Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at his office in which Additional Commissioner Coord Afzaal Qamar Warraich, Tevta Manager Imran Saleem and other officers participated.

He said that it was the top priority of the government to promote and provide maximum employment opportunities to the skilled youth adding that in consultation with all stakeholders and in collaboration with Tevta and Punjab Vocational Training Council, modern market trends and needs were also being given importance. He said that preparation of new training courses and curriculum was also being expedited. The Commissioner said that these three districts had vast potential for industrial and commercial development which if managed in a better way could lead to significant growth and development of the national economy.

The Commissioner said that the Golden Triangle would play a key role in reviving and stabilizing the national economy and in view of this importance, the Prime Minister was personally reviewing the progress of this important project while under the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister, Priorities were being set in consultation with officials and other stakeholders, after which progress will be reviewed to achieve the set targets. Additional Commissioner Coord Afzaal Qamar Warraich, while briefing the Commissioner on the progress of the project so far, said that Tevta and Punjab Vocational Training Council had been directed to launch courses and prepare curriculum in line with modern standards and market requirements. Instructions have been issued and the concerned officers of both the departments were making all possible efforts in this regard to materialise the government priorities into a reality.

Traffic Awareness Campaign

Under the orders of DIG Traffic Punjab, on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Gujranwala Sohail Fazil, a traffic awareness camp was organized on GT Road near Iqbal High School Side View Mirror in which CTO Gujranwala conducted side view on motorcycles. Installed mirrors, distributed traffic awareness pamphlets and masks. In view of the scorching heat, sherbet was also arranged for the common people.

He also urged the people to wear helmets on their motorcycles as well as to wear side view mirrors and prove that they are decent citizens by looking at the oncoming traffic and changing their lanes to avoid traffic accidents.