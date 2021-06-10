GB police to add 3,500 new posts



Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan’s office has sent an official summary to the federal government for the approval of 3,500 new posts in the region’s police department.

While addressing the annual police darbar at the Police Recruitment and Training Centre, Gilgit, on Wednesday he disclosed this information.

The chief minister said that Rs14,400 will be provided as the annual uniform allowance to the policemen from constable to sub-inspector rank.

Monthly risk allowance of Rs.1,600 to Rs2,000 will be paid to constables up to the rank of inspector, like the rest of the country.

Khalid Khurshid Khan announced that families of the martyrs of Gilgit-Baltistan police, will receive Rs10 million for constable to inspector ranks, Rs 15 million will be paid to families of DSP/ASP and Rs20 million for the families of martyred SPs and other senior officials. He also added that sons of the police martyrs would be recruited in the department as assistant sub-inspectors.

Moreover, he said that required police vehicles will be provided to improve police efficiency and GB police stations will soon be computerized.