Lahore swelters under the scorching sun, temperatures rise to 44 degrees

Lahore seems to be boiling under the scorching heat of the sun. Temperatures have risen to 44.1 degrees centigrade however, weather apps suggest that the real feel is 43 degrees centigrade.

The Meteorological department has forecast the temperature in Lahore to go up to 44 degrees centigrade today. Dry and dusty winds are likely to blow in the evening, the wind speed could go up to 36km per hour in the evening, the Met department stated.

Scattered rains are also expected tomorrow evening, these may reduce the intensity of heat. Currently, the level of humidity is 45%, however, it may rise after the rainfall.

Citizens of Lahore have been advised to stay indoors. If it is extremely important for them to leave then they must wear sunglasses and cover their head and neck.

The city has become an oven and even animals along with humans are seeking shelter in shady areas.