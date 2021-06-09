Azam Swati demands Rs620bn for railways’ ‘total’ upgradation

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has demanded Rs620 billion for the ‘total’ upgradation of the Pakistan Railways, a few days after the deadly Ghotki train accident.

“I was at the site till the entire track was not restored,” he told journalists while addressing a press conference about the recent train accident. With regret, he said that 63 people had died in the accident and 23 were being treated in hospitals for injuries.

Azam Swati said that the government would issue Rs1.5 million as compensation to families of the deceased, while every injured person will be provided Rs300,000 by the authorities. About initial investigation report, the minister said it did not find any fault in the track.

As per the initial investigation report, “the eight-mile track at the crash site was fine,” he said. He said that the railways did not have the technology to improve the tracks’ conditions. He said that a massive amount was needed for the railways upgradation.

“I need Rs620bn for the total upgradation of the Pakistan Railways,” he said. “Will discuss the issue of railways upgradation with the prime minister,” he said, adding that if an upgradation was not carried out, more lives could be lost in future.

Azam Swati said that the investigation into the accident was underway, saying that those who were found negligible in their duties would be handed strict punishments. “If my resignation is the appropriate substitute for the accident, then I am ready to resign,” he said.