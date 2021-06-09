KP sets deadline for mandatory vaccination of employees



The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday while declaring the vaccination against coronavirus as mandatory for its employees has decided to ban the entry of those failing to vaccinate themselves before the deadlines of June 30 to July 15.

According to the Health Department notification the administrative officers of 32 public sector departments have been issued a formal directive in this regard. To make the vaccination mandatory for the KP government employees a formal deadline from June 30 to July 15 has been fixed for compliance.

In the notification departments including administration, finance and others have been directed to ensure vaccination of their staff in line with the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The provincial secretaries have also been asked to make sure that no one without vaccination enters the office. The focal persons of the department concerned have also been provided complete information about the vaccination centers.

A total of 20 departments have been given the deadline of June 30 for vaccination of staff while 12 departments have been given July 31 as deadline.