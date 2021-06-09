Govt urged to address grievances of marriage halls, caterers

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to address grievances of marriage halls and caterers as closure of these sectors has put the investment of billions on stakes. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry stated this while talking to a delegation of Marriage Halls Association and Caterers here at the Lahore Chamber. Former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, President Lahore Marriage Hall Association’s President, Mian Ilyas, Convener LCCI Standing Committee Junaid Ahmad Zia, Ashfaq Ashraf and members of the delegation also spoke. On the occasion, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah assured that the recommendations of the delegation would be forwarded to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to get the marriage halls opened. He said that Covid-19 vaccination center had been established at the LCCI. Owners of marriage halls should get their staff vaccinated from this center. The LCCI office-bearers said that Covid ratio in Lahore had reduced to one per cent only. They said that outdoor events were not possible due to hot weather. They said that marriage halls should be opened immediately as this was the only sector which had remained closed for a long time.













