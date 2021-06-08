COVID-19 claims 53 lives, infects 1,383 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 46,190 with 1,383 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,516 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

53 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 44 of whom were under treatment in hospital from which 18 were on ventilator and 9 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

There were 3,196 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid units dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 2.94 percent. It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar at 23 percent, Lahore at 29 percent, Bahawalpur at 38 percent and Multan at 57 percent. The maximum oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas of Abbottabad at 32 percent, Peshawar at 29 percent, Karachi at 32 percent and Gujranwala at 29 percent.

Around 402 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,882 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 15,115 in Sindh, 18,948 in Punjab, 7,824 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,033 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,210 in Balochistan, 333 in GB, and 419 in AJK. Around 867,447 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 935,013 cases were detected including 19,538 in AJK, 25,893 in Balochistan , 5,655 in GB, 81,806 in ICT, 134 in KP, 342,805 in Punjab and 324,535 in Sindh. About 21,376 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion while around 5,144 have perished in Sindh and 10,349 in Punjab had died with 35 deaths occurred in past 24 hours, 4,164 in KP, 766 in ICT, 290 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 556 in AJK. A total of 13,619,766 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,446 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.