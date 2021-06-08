ICC: Hassan Ali nominated for player of the month for May

After his recent stunning performances in the series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistani right-arm bowler Hasan Ali for its May edition of ‘Player of the Month.’

With his blazing quick bowling and ability to bamboozle batters all around the world, Ali has managed to wow everyone.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm bowler is the highest wicket-taker in all formats of cricket in 2021.

The ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for May are in 👀 Hasan Ali 🇵🇰 14 Test wickets at 8.92

Praveen Jayawickrama 🇱🇰 11 Test wickets at 16.18

The International Cricket Council (ICC) nominated Pakistani captain Babar Azam and left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman for the April ‘Player of the Month’ award last month.

ICC praised the pacer in a Tweet which said’ “How impressed are you with Hasan Ali?”

