World Brain Tumour Day: Know the causes, symptoms and treatment

A primary brain tumour originates in the brain, and it may or may not be cancerous. Some tumours can be benign, which do not spread in the surrounding tissues and are not very malicious. However, that does not signify that they will not cause any harm over time.

World Brain Tumour Day is observed annually on 8 June. The International Day is to raise awareness about the prevention, and to educate people about it.

In the past few years, the cases of this deadly disease are rising and different kinds of tumours have been identified at different age groups. As per recent research and reports, there are more than 500 new cases where people have been diagnosed with brain tumour every day worldwide.

The number of people suffering from this disease will reach two and a half crore by 2035.

Speaking on the occasion of World Brain Tumor Day, Dr. Irfan Yousuf, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center, said that about 4,000 people were diagnosed with brain cancer last year in Pakistan.

He explained that tumors that form in other parts of the body can also reach the brain from there. These types of brain tumors are 10 times more common than tumors that form in the brain itself.

Explaining the symptoms of brain cancer, Dr. Irfan said that although the symptoms are related to the location and size of the tumor, some common symptoms include headache, seizures, nausea and vomiting as well as persistence in one part of the body. These include weakness and difficulty speaking and seeing.

The role of surgery in treating tumours

Surgery can provide the complete removal of some brain tumours, a better quality of life as well as a longer life.

Musician Farhad Humayun dies from tumour on World Brain Tumour day

Farhad Humayun, the founder and drummer of the renowned Pakistani band Overload, saddened his millions of fans across Pakistan and other parts of the globe, when the band announced the lead performer passed away early on Tuesday.

It was disclosed by Farhad in 2018 that he had brain tumour for which he was getting surgery.