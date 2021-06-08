June 30- Accountability court sets date for indictment of Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Accountability court has fixed June 30 as the date for the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah and other accused in the fake bank accounts case, illegal contracts of Nooriabad power plant and alleged money laundering.

According to NAB, Syed Murad Ali Shah being the minister in charge of energy and finance departments was involved in the process because he allegedly rendered illegal benefits through his directions and thus played a key role at policy level.

The court directed all the accused, including the CM to ensure their attendance at the next hearing and declared Muhammad Ali, the co-accused in the case, to be a fugitive despite his summons and issued a permanent arrest warrant against his name.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that co-accused Muhammad Ali was in hiding abroad on which Judge Asghar Ali ordered that the name of the accused be entered in the Exit Control List (ECL) and his identity card be blocked.

Murad Ali Shah did not appear in the court, on which the court today granted his request for exemption from attendance and ordered that all the accused appear before the court at the next hearing.