Trilateral FMs Dialogue becomes important platform to deepen mutual trust, cooperation: Cheng Xizhong

The China-Pakistan-Afghan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue has become an important platform for the three sides to enhance understanding, deepen mutual trust and cooperation, said Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former defence attache in the South Asian countries.

The Fourth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue on Afghanistan’s Peace and Reconciliation Process was held via video link on June 3.

“Since the establishment of the dialogue mechanism, remarkable results have been achieved, a series of important consensus have been reached and implemented, high-level communication and practical cooperation among the three countries have been promoted,” Cheng Xizhong said in a statement. He said the forum had become an important platform for the three sides to enhance understanding, deepen mutual trust and cooperation. He said as the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan was being accelerated, the peace and reconciliation process there had been challenged, with armed conflicts and terrorist activities becoming increasingly frequent. The security and stability of Afghanistan and the region were facing new challenges, he added. In that situation, he said, strengthening communication and cooperation among China, Pakistan and Afghanistan could promote the development of the situation in the future in meeting common interests of it and other countries in the region. He opined that the dialogue among foreign ministers of the three countries had sent out four important signals. “First, early ceasefire, end to violence, and effective promotion of the process of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan should be achieved. “Second, the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan should be carried out in a responsible and orderly manner, so as to prevent the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan and prevent the return of terrorist activities.