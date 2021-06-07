ISLAMABAD: Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 5,722 cases at the end of May from a total of 8,018 cases registered during the aforementioned period, according to the monthly progress report issued by Secretary Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) on Monday.

According to the report, a total number of 7,873 cases were received by the Commission up till April 2021.

In May 2021, 145 additional cases were received by the Commission swelling the number of cases to 8,018. The Commission disposed of 186 cases in May 2021 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons up till May 31 2021 was 5,722 and the balance was 2,296.

The Commission has conducted as many as 401 hearings during the month of May 2021, of which 208 hearings were conducted in Islamabad and 193 in Quetta.

The relatives of the missing persons have lauded the efforts of its Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and other members for taking keen interest in locating their near and dear ones and ensuring the recovery of the missing persons.

Also read: Pakistan to cut some import duties to boost manufacturing