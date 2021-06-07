Wasim Khan regrets on his comments about sports journalists

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan on Monday expressed regrets about his comments about some media members.

PCB official said, “On Saturday during an interview, I made some comments about some members of the media. On reflection, my selection of words and the tenor was inappropriate, which I regret.

The continued and unending tirade against me based on my loyalty and commitment to Pakistan cricket took its toll on me.

“I look forward to building and strengthening my relationships with the media but also hope their assessment, analysis, and scrutiny will be on my work, performance, and contributions,” The PCB Chief Executive added.

Earlier, a statement was released by the Lahore press club’s governing body condemning the remarks given by Wasim Khan regarding the sports journalists.

“We consider the language used by Wasim Khan against the entire journalistic community as an attack on freedom of expression and freedom of the press,” the statement said.

The journalistic body also demanded that Wasim Khan should apologise.

The apology has now come. We hope that things move south from here on.