Khalilzad on new peace mission as Kabul welcomes PM’s statement

As the end game in Afghanistan is fast approaching, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday for talks on ways to push the fragile peace process forward.

Pakistan has also intensified consultations with the Afghan leaders, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to seek a political solution in Afghanistan before the withdrawal of foreign forces to avoid a civil war.

Afghan President’s Special Envoy for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai on Sunday welcomed Imran Khan’s statement.

“I welcome PM @ImranKhanPTI ‘s reiterated commitment to facilitate reaching a political settlement in #Afghanistan before the completion of the US-led forces withdrawal. People of Afghanistan are anxiously waiting to see practical and result-based steps. Thank you PM Khan,” Daudzai wrote on Twitter.

The US State Department says Khalilzad and an U.S. inter-agency delegation, including the National Security Council, Department of Defense, and USAID has departed for travel to Kabul, Doha, and the region.

“In Kabul, the delegation will meet with the Afghanistan government, other political leaders, and civil society representatives, including women’s groups, to hear their views on the peace process,” a State Department’s statement said.

“The delegation will underscore enduring U.S. support for Afghanistan’s development and a political settlement that will end the war. “

In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will continue to encourage both sides – the Taliban and the Afghan government’s negotiation team to make tangible progress towards a political settlement that protects the gains of the last two decades.

Ambassador Khalilzad will also meet with leaders from regional countries to discuss the Afghanistan peace process and the potential for increased regional trade, commerce, and development that peace might bring, according to the statement.

Khalilzad on the first day of his visit held talks with President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah said discussed the Afghan Peace Process and the new chapter of cooperation between the US and Afghanistan.

The Presidential Palace in Kabul said President Ghani and the Khalilzad-led team discussed expanding cooperation and maintaining political, diplomatic, security, defense and economic ties between the two countries.

The palace tweeted that the US delegation conveyed the message of the US Government in support of the Afghan security and defense forces, especially the Air Force and the economic sector.

The US delegation recalled the US Government’s 3.3 billion dollars in annual assistance to Afghanistan’s security and defense forces, economic sector and human rights.

On his part Dr Abdullah said Khalilzad) assured Afghanistan of the US and its allies continued support to Afghanistan and to the peace process.

“We reiterated our commitment for a just & durable peace with the Taliban through negotiations using the available opportunity,” Abdullah said in a series of tweets. He thanked the US and the international allies for their continued support to Afghanistan and to the peace efforts.

The US envoy is visiting the region at a time when concerns are growing over the lack of progress in negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government amid withdrawal of the foreign forces.

The Taliban and the government team has started negotiations in Qatar on Sept. 12 and there has been no agreement on a future set up and a ceasefire over the past nine months.

As part of Pakistan’s fresh efforts to facilitate a political solution to the Afghan conflict, the country’s ambassador in Kabul Mansoor Khan on Sunday met Dr Abdullah and briefed him about Imran Khan’s announcement to facilitate efforts for a political solution.

Khan tweeted that they held discussions on the way forward in the Afghan Peace Process.

The Pakistani envoy also met chief of Hizb-i-Islami Afghanistan Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and discussed ways for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan through an inclusive political settlement.

There is no letup in fighting between the Taliban and the government forces and the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in an interview with Radio Sharia, the Taliban mouthpiece, last week ruled out a ceasefire until an Islamic government is established in Afghanistan. Mujahid said the Taliban will continue what he called “jihad” unless the Islamic system is enforced.

On Sunday Taliban entered key government buildings in a district of northwestern Faryab province, forcing the government forces to withdraw after overnight fighting.

Officials in the province confirmed to the local media that the Taliban used a car bomb to enter district police headquarters, taking its control. Officials have confirmed 6 soldiers were killed, 12 injured and 20 were captured by the Taliban.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement claimed that the Taliban also attacked police headquarters and military installations in Khas Balkh district in northern Balkh province, killing and injuring dozens of security personnel. Afghan officials have not commented on the Taliban claim.