No allegations, Ashrafi asks Pakistan, Afghanistan to settle issues peacefully

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that all issues could be settled with peaceful negotiations instead of hurling allegations against one another, as Pakistan has been playing the best role for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, and

Talking to journalists, he said that peace in Afghanistan was equally important and be-like peace in Pakistan. In Afghanistan, all stakeholders should solve problems with understanding and reconciliation, he said, adding that Pakistan has always played imperative and cooperative role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan respects all Afghan stakeholders and Afghan groups for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.” Replying to a question, Ashrafi said that the Pak-Afghan Ulema Conference was being held with cooperation of the World Muslim League. He said that the conference was testimony of Pakistan’s serious efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that all Afghans were equally respected for Pakistanis and Pak-Afghan Ulema Conference was a step in the right direction. He also said that Pakistan grateful to Saudi government and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on release of Pakistani prisoners incarcerated in Saudi Arabia in minor cases.

“There is a bond of love and brotherhood between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman,” he said, adding that the prime minister has instructed categorically to resolve problems of Pakistanis on priority residing in United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In the next six months, the cooperation between Pakistan and the Arab Islamic countries would be further enhanced in different areas of trade, economy, investment, tourism and culture with respective practical steps, he said, adding that the vision and thinking of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to unite the entire Muslim Ummah.

“We are moving forward with all Arab Islamic countries by enhancing cooperation in various fields instead of seeking loans and foreign assistance,” he said. He said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was the best forum for the Muslim world to resolve the confronting issues of Islamic world.

He said that Prime Minister Imran khan has also assured full cooperation to OIC secretary general for resolving the issues of the Muslim Ummah. Lifting ban on Kuwait’s visas for Pakistan and recent developments relating the visit of the foreign minister to Iraq and Egypt, and the leading role played by Pakistan along with Islamic countries on the issue of Palestine depicts Pakistan’s position, respect and strength in the Muslim world.