Asad says centre spending ‘public’ money in Sindh directly for public welfare

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday categorically said that the federal government was spending public money for the welfare of Sindh’s people directly.

“I think Sindh chief minister is not only confused but unable to distinguish between the people of Sindh and his government,” he said while talking to a private news channel. He said the funds that had gone from the centre to Sindh in the past had not utilized by the provincial government properly for the development and progress of the province and its masses.

Asad Umar reminded everyone that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced, after coming into power, two historic development packages which covered urban areas as well as rural areas of Sindh. He said that the federal government was spending funds through the National Disaster Management Authority for cleansing and dredging the Nullahs of Karachi Metropolitan city.

To a question, the federal minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had not constructed a single motorway in the province for better networking and connectivity during its tenures.