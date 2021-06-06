Punjab CM says economy improving, calls opposition ‘gang’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the whole nation knows why the opposition was wailing over sustainable economic development as they were tight-lipped when the economy was slow-paced due to their wrong policies in the past.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that now when that the country had been put on the road of progress and development and the national economy was improving day-by-day, this ‘gang’ was making hue and cry. He said that mistakes of the former governments had been rectified besides bringing back the economy on track, under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The chief minister said that the economic growth would leave a positive impact on the lives of the common men. He said that the agenda of the opposition was to stop the development and progress and this was the motive of the enemy as well. He said that the opposition was engaged in fulfilling ‘preposterous’ agenda of weakening the country by creating hurdles in national progress and development.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition miserably failed to score points on the government’s economic performance. He said that no one would be allowed to derail the process of national development. During the last two and a half years, he said that every conspiracy hatched by the opposition had met the same fate. He slammed opposition and said that the government was stronger than before.

He said that the aspirations of those who want to bring down the government would not succeed. He said that the opposition had no agenda and they were doing politics on non-issues. He said that the PTI-led government was fulfilling its promises made to the people. He said that conspiratorial elements should first answer their looting and plundering.

He said that the present government was the torchbearer of transparency and merit and was engaged in public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the nation had not yet forgotten the previous governments of ‘looting’ and ‘plundering.’ He said that there was ‘anarchy and chaos’ in the ranks of the opposition.

He said that rejected elements should first look into their pockets and avoid criticism for the sake of criticism. He said that the government had taken practical steps for the welfare of the people. He termed Imran Khan a true loyal and sincere leader for Pakistan. He said that the government had done those works which previous government failed to deliver in years.