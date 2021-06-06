Doctor Strange’s role inspired by a celebrity chef?

The producer and writer of Doctor Strange 2, Micheal Waldron, disclosed some surprises for Marvel fans.

Waldron stated in an interview that he is writing the script for Doctor Strange 2, where the movie will take a direction towards a new endeavor which has not been taken before.

Micheal also mentioned that Doctor Strange’s character, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, was inspired by the late chef Anthony Bourdain and Indiana Jones.

He said, “I gravitated toward Anthony Bourdain. Strange is an elitist as a neurosurgeon and a sorcerer. Anthony Bourdain was a man of the people, but there was that intense intellect.”

Waldron highlighted, “You always felt like he could eviscerate anybody with his words at any time. But yet, Anthony Bourdain never really punched down. That was the first ingredient in the stew for Doctor Strange.”

He also mentioned that to him Doctor Strange is just like Indiana Jones as well in a cloak. Micheal also mentioned that this character is “very Sam Raimi.”

Doctor Strange 2 was set to release in May 2020, however, due to the Covid 19 pandemic the production has stopped and Micheal Waldron had to rewrite the script.

Now Doctor Strange 2 is set to release in March 2022.