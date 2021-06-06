Rohanpreet Singh’s sweet message for Neha Kakkar’s birthday

Bollywood singer Rohanprett Singh shared a sweet message for Neha Kakkar on her 33rd birthday.

Singh took to Instagram where he shared a cute photo of him and Neha with a long caption. He writes, “I’m Honored to be your Husband. I promise to love you each and every minute of our lives. Happy Birthday my love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh)

He called Neha his queen and mentioned how blessed he feels when he is next to her.

Many fans and celebrities wished Neha Kakkar on his post.