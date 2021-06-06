NAB authorises another inquiry against Khawaja Saad Rafique

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorised filing inquiries against former Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and others for inflicting losses to national exchequer.

The EBM presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has okayed the filing of a total of 10 inquiries against various personalities including former Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, officers/officials of Railways and others, former Director General Anti corruption, Punjab Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, former DCO Faisalabad Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, officers/ officials of Highway development Faisalabad, Citi District government, Faisalabad, Messers ZKB Reliable and others, former mayor and Member National Assembly, Faisalabad Chaudhry Sher Ali, former deputy commissioner, Faisalabad, Muhammad Amin Chaudhry,Mian Anjum, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Suleman,Imran Sher Ali, officers/officials and others of FDA, officers/officials of Khawaja Farid University, Rahimyar Khan, Chief Secretary, Punjab,officers of Punjab Education Foundation, Vehari, officers/officials, Secretary Excise and Texation, Rahimyar Khan, management/ others of United Ethanol Industries Sadiqabad, officials/ officers, others of C &D Department, officers/ officials/ others of Live Stock Department,Multan, MNA Mehr Irshad Ahmed Khan, others, said a news release.