Fencing of border and plight of Turbat

Balochistan is reeling from multitudinous problems and resulting protestations are now a norm. Needless to reiterate, inviolability of borders is exceedingly important for a modern State to sustain its sovereignty. But borders also play a prime role in enhancing the economic upliftment of a State. And that has to be taken into account ahead of taking a step to fence it to combat illegal cross-border activities. Similarly, upheaving life standards of populace, who lead usually miserable livelihoods, is an obligation the Government cannot shun.

Pakistan has been erecting a fence at its Afghan border for two years now and all but 90p work is completed. The fence is also being erected along the border with Iran. On account of restive nature of these borders, Government has calculated it expedient to erect fence to curtail terrorism and smuggling. However, the border which is being fenced along with Iran is ride of a few hours to the west of Turbat, south-western district of Balochistan. Prime crossing points are two: one is in Zamuran Jalagi which is left waste and second is in Abdoi Mand which is now going to be a bustling border crossing point. However, the local smugglers mostly transport diesel and petrol from Iranian side of border with high risks since the route they take is porous and mountains are lethal. Due to the nature of smuggling authentic estimation is tough. All the same, according to a 2015 estimation approximately 700,000 litres are smuggled in a single day. The estimation of Iranian officials is even greater. According to Iranian official 11million litres of oil is being smuggled out of their oil rich county per day.

Local sources in Turbat and Panjgure opine that the region has been a centre of smuggling diesel and petrol since 1980s. In similar vein, same sources confirm that fuel smuggling is one of the major trans-border activities since 2001. However, the sky fell on local traders with shaky economic backups when finally, government in October 2019, banned illegal smuggling of Iranian diesel. To the utmost annoyance of traders, government went further and began a huge clampdown putting an end to all border trade once and for all. This compounded the matter and people thronged into streets protesting with vengeance against the government’ decision to channelize trade through legal ways.

Beyond a shadow of doubt smuggling is an illegal activity and disturbs to a great degree the economy of a country. Sooner or later, smuggling has to end since it violates laws and regulations of a country. But prior to fencing borders it is imperative to develop plans and mechanisms that should compensate people who suffer the most. The recent baleful developments occurring in Pak-Iran border which is being fenced off to curb smuggling is not appreciable and has drawn the public chagrin resulting in massive protest. The authorities have said the 900km Pak-Iran border would be fenced by the end of 2021. Nonetheless alongside such drastic steps, an alternative has to be deliberated since fencing border causes many economic handicaps for local people. Edibles, diesel and several other materials used in our daily life is overhauled from Iran in very cheap prices, if and when this is ceased, risks are high for local inhabitants of Makkoran division. Most of people living in South-western part of Balochistan bank on border related businesses. The offshoots of fencing without a feasible alternative includes: roller coaster of unemployment, uptick in crime rates, health issues entailing due to absence of jobs, illegal land-grabbing, abduction for ransom and et cetera.

So far, the south-western border stretching from Abdoi Mand crossing point to Jalagi Zamuran have been completely fenced leaving several drivers with their vehicles caught between devil and deep blue sea. Estimations noted tally around 12000 Zamyads, a blue pickup truck manufactured in Iran to carry out loadings, are stuck with their drivers and conductors at different crossing points with unsavoury conditions. The drivers consider this a violation of their economic right, however. The system, namely token system, was introduced lately to allow staggered convoys of Zamyads to cross the border, load canisters with diesels, and come back home. Initially approximately more than 4000 Zamyads were allowed but then capriciously this number halved to 400. Therefore, this policy flunked being a mere fig leave.

Subsequently, the border union staged several sit-ins and protested to restore border activities but local administration as well as provincial authorities turned a deaf ear to their appeals. Recent protest before a few days blocking the road and jamming the traffic which was called at the entry bend of Turbat city, viz. D Baloch, did no well. Their demand throughout the stints of sit-ins was to hammer out a fine solution to their genuine qualms which were border related. But inasmuch as their demands, the government has kept a silence which speaks volumes. Even the pedestrians and passengers on buses stuck manifested their support to the protesting party. This shows the genuinity of demands presented. However, the demands are simple: to only formulate a policy that should normalise border movements, decrease checkpoints and quash impediments affronting drivers every once in a while. The situation over the border is tense so much so that lately a driver named Fazal Baloch starved to death due to squalid condition and unavailability of ration in holy month of fasting.

Minister for defence production Zubaida Jalal has recently proposed to establish border markets for legal start of border trade in Mand-Pishin crossing point. Mand-Pishin border is the third opening of cross border trade following the Remdan Gabd cross border in Gwadar. The minister has said, ‘ Government is paying 1.5 million for per acre for acquiring the border market land in Mand.’ If this truely materialises then that would surely augur well for the people of district Turbat. Opening cross border markets will further provide a number of opportunities to the local people to buy imported goods and sell them in local markets fetching a good amount of profit. Piecemeal, with such incremental establishment, could government succeed to alleviate the rancor of public drawn by abrupt closure of border while affording them the relevant facilities.

According to a 2019 report by the Balochistan provincial government and international aid groups, out of 11 million population of Balochistan 71p live on less than $2 a day. Indeed, this estimation is incredibly alarming as the province is already blighted with several other daunting challenges including sporadic droughts, earthquakes, water unavailability, food insecurity, malnutrition and the list goes on.

In december 2020 members of Federal cabinet announced a Rs600 billion package for development projects in south Balochistan. The moot point here is will that towering package ever materialise? The answer seems not so promising. Nonetheless, the federal as well as provincial government of Balochistan should take the border issue seriously and give people alternative employments or restore border trade under State inspection. The country has braced up to change tack opting for geo-economics; this is a great opportunity for country to show up and deal with this matter in complete geo-economic spectrum. Also, there should be a whole new mechanism catering to affected people. As for no, there is no workable and expedient policy from adminstration’ side and those who are directly or indirectly affected are staging sit-ins constantly in strident terms.