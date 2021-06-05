Anti-polio vaccination campaign starts today

FAISALABAD: As many as 1.327 million children under 5 years of age would be administered polio vaccine drops in the district during the next National Anti Polio Campaign which would be continued from 07 to 11 June. This was told by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while inaugurating the anti-polio campaign at Hilal e Ahmar Maternity Hospital along with Parliamentarians Faiz Ullah Kamooka and Shakeel Shahid. Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, Medical Superintendent Hilal e Ahmar Hospital Dr.Hafiz Mukhtar Randhawa, and other officers of the health department were also present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner said that repeated anti-polio campaigns were being carried out to completely root out the chance of poliovirus.

He urged the parents to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign for the complete eradication of

poliovirus in the country. He directed the health department officers for effective monitoring of the campaign to achieve the 100 % target. Deputy Commissioner directed that polio teams should be

present on static points at passenger transport stands, busiest intersections, markets, hospitals, dispensaries, motorways, railway stations, recreational places, and other sites. He said that strict monitoring would be

carried out the campaign and no negligence would be tolerated during the campaign anti-polio. Parliamentarians also highlighted the importance of the polio campaign. DHO informed that all necessary arrangements are finalized to implement the campaign and a total of 3549 polio teams would remain active during the campaign for administering the polio vaccine drops to the children under 5 years of age throughout the district. DHO said that monitoring officers would supervise the campaign to check the performance of polio teams. He informed that all resources have been utilized for the publicity of the anti-polio campaign including making the announcements at street level through Masajid.