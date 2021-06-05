Corona patients turn out decreasing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The turnout of corona patients is decreasing in Peshawar, according to spokesman Muhammad Asim who told media men here on Saturday. Lady Reading Hospital in the city reported a total of 133 corona patients.

He said that presently only 16 patients are undergoing serious treatment in ICU and it is a very encouraging sign that the positivity rate has curbed to 3.6 percent. He said all arrangements are being made to open the OPD in the hospital.

About the situation in Khyber Teaching Hospital, the administration of the hospital confirmed that they have 106 beds for Corona patients with only 57 occupations of the beds.

The officials of the KTH disclosed that the hospital has 25 ventilators in total while only twelve patients are in intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar.

There are currently 21 patients undergoing treatment at HDU and 22 patients are being treated for low oxygen levels with 3 more corona patients having been admitted, he informed. He said that no deaths have been confirmed from the deadly corona virus since last night.