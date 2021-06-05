Imran Khan urges world to protect ecosystem, environment for coming generations

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the world community to come together and join hands to protect the ecosystem, increase tree-cover and save the environment for coming generations.

Addressing the virtual launch Gala of UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration on the occasion of World Environment Day, being observed on Saturday, he said it is time for the world to come together and save the environment for our future generations.

The Prime Minister urged the world community to make efforts for protecting ecosystem, environment and stop the rapid depletion of tree-cover as well as the degradation of the environment.

Sharing Pakistan’s efforts towards improving the environment, Imran Khan pointed out that Pakistan, as part of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, has so far completed the plantation of one billion trees and its target was to plant 10 billion trees.

Besides, he said Pakistan has also started another ambitious program of of increasing national parks in the country and so far nine such facilities have been established in various parts of the country.

Pakistan is hosting World Environment Day in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme today.

This year’s observance of day will be on the theme of “ecosystem restoration” and focus on resetting our relation with nature. The day will be celebrated across the world through various events and activities, in line with latest Covid-19 regulations. As host of World Environment Day, Pakistan will highlight environmental issues and showcase the country’s own initiatives and its role in global efforts. Led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is fully committed to playing a leadership role in addressing the issue of climate change through various projects and initiatives