SBR posts 19% increase in revenue

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday revealed that the provincial government has aligned valuation tables issued by the Federal Board of Revenue for three cities- Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

In his Twitter handle, the Sindh CM citing Sindh Board of Revenue (SBR) said that it has increased revenue collection by 52% in May. The board collected Rs 10.261 billion in May. During July- May FY2021, the collection of SBR is Rs 108.686 billion, i.e., 19% higher than last year, said Sindh CM.