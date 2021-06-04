Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, June 04, 2021


SBR posts 19% increase in revenue

Web Desk

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday revealed that the provincial government has aligned valuation tables issued by the Federal Board of Revenue for three cities- Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

In his Twitter handle,  the Sindh CM citing Sindh Board of Revenue (SBR) said that it has increased revenue collection by 52% in May. The board collected Rs 10.261 billion in May. During July- May FY2021, the collection of SBR is Rs 108.686 billion, i.e., 19% higher than last year, said Sindh CM.

