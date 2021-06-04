New visa policy approved for Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says the government has approved a new visa policy for Chinese nationals regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad, he said the minimum period of new visas for Chinese nationals has been set at two years. The Interior Minister said that Chinese nationals would now be issued work visas within 48 hours from the respective missions and special desks are also being set up at airports to facilitate them. The Chinese Ambassador thanked the government of Pakistan for easing visa facilities for Chinese nationals, which would further enhance the relationship between the two countries.