‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ to now air on Zee TV

Zindagi Gulzar Hai was a mega hit Pakistani serial which was penned down by writer Umera Ahmad and directed by Sultana Siddiqui. The drama became talk of the town right after its airing on the television, back in 2012. The drama was also aired in India after its tremendous success in Pakistan. It was televised on the Channel Zee Zindagi, which was specifically launched in India for Pakistani dramas. Later on, the bans and the differences thwarted all the efforts and the cultural exchange between the two countries ended. Now the drama is again airing on Zee TV in India on the huge public demand, the fans are excited about it. The drama already had a huge fan base in India. Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Superstar had admitted in an interview that she took inspiration from Kashaf’s role for her character in Raazi.













